12 Ways to Help Prevent Car Accidents

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Recent studies have shown that all over the world, motor vehicle accidents are one of the leading causes of death. In fact, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration, car accidents happen every minute of the day; motor vehicle accidents occur every 60 seconds. And today with the number of distractions that are presented to motorists, it is more important than ever to practice safe driving. Here are twelve ways to help prevent car accidents.



(1) Be aware of traffic signals and signs. You may have the urge to take a curve faster than the marked speed, or accelerate through a yellow light. But the best defensive drivers always obey traffic signals, not ignore them. It is one of the most basic rules of safe driving.



(2) Scan the area ahead. Try to be aware of not just the car ahead of you, but the car in front of that one, too. This can help you to anticipate when you need to stop.



(3) Maintain a safe distance. It is important to know that almost all drivers do not maintain a safe distance between their vehicle and the vehicle ahead of them. Try to maintain 2 car lengths between you and the vehicle in front of you.



(4) Use extra caution in rain. It often rains in Florida, which means there are often wet roadways. Maintain a safe speed in the rain, replace your windshield wipers before they wear out, turn on your headlights, and stay towards the middle lanes, since water tends to pool in the outer ones.



(5) Keep both hands on the wheel. It is easy to forget how important this is, because we drive often and therefore tend to get lazy. To maintain maximum control of your vehicle, and allow yourself to quickly maneuver if needed, keep your hands at the 9 o’clock and 3 o’clock position on the wheel.



(6) Come to a complete stop at stop signs. Not a rolling stop; a complete stop.



(7) Do not drive through parking lot spaces. When driving through a parking lot, drive only through the marked aisles, not through the parking spaces. Also, drive slowly and attentively. This helps to prevent the chance of someone backing out of a space and not seeing you.



(8) Get regular tune-ups. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Make sure your engine and brakes are always in good condition. Replace your tires when needed. Make sure your headlights and taillights work properly.



(9) Do not talk on the phone or text while driving. Ever! Also avoid other distractions such as eating and listening to loud music while driving.



(10) Pull over for emergency vehicles. When a police car, ambulance, fire truck, or other emergency vehicle approaches you from behind, you are required, by Florida law, to pull over to the closest edge of the roadway and remain there until the vehicle has passed.



(11) Always use your turn signal. Even if you think other vehicles are not around you, get in the habit of always using your turn signal before turning and before changing lanes. When changing lanes, don’t just rely on your rear view and side view mirrors. Make sure to look over your shoulder and check your blind spot.



(12) Use the left lane with caution. On the highway, most accidents occur in the left, or “fast” lane. Use the left lane only when you need to, and use it with caution. Try to travel primarily in the center or right lane, where speeds are generally safer, and you have more escape routes to avoid an accident.



Car accidents can truly happen to anyone, and unfortunately, even if you are a very careful driver, you may be hit by someone who is not. After an auto accident, you may be faced with mounting medical bills, and your auto insurance premiums may drastically increase. So in addition to following these twelve tips, make sure to also keep the phone number at Sinclair Law in your cell phone. After a car accident, you will need the help of a car accident lawyer to make sure you receive the compensation you deserve.