120 Years Later; Goodwill Continues the Mission of Its Founder

Founded in 1902 by Edgar J. Helms, Goodwill has been a leader in providing services to help build up local communities. Mr. Helms was a Methodist Minister and early social innovator that believed strongly in providing the tools needed so that everyone in a community could flourish.



Mr. Helms started Goodwill by accepting donations from wealthy community members and then having the goods refurbished by individuals who were hired from impoverished communities. Once items were sold, that revenue was used to pay the wages of workers. This model is still in practice today, as Goodwill uses the proceeds from sales to fund educational and job training programs.



Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia began in Camden in the mid-20th century. The organization continues to run operations throughout the region that positively impact local neighborhoods. They realize that the power of work is a key factor in developing strong and independent individuals that can then make a difference in their own communities.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs, and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.