123 Mold Testing Company Identifies the Most Common Molds Found in Phoenix Homes

The recent mold count done by the 123 Mold Test Company has revealed that Phoenix is the home for over 100,000 different varieties of molds. Phoenix hospitals have recorded most sickness in patients to the prolonged exposure to molds in their homes.



The company has recorded some indoor molds commonly found in Phoenix homes. Molds are generally classified into three hazard classes – A, B and C. Molds belonging to hazard category A are considered most toxic and hence dangerous while C class is least dangerous. Phoenix homes should mostly look out for Aspergillus and Stachybotrys molds which are very common and yet toxic. Stachybotrys is the infamous black mold that has been a major cause for concern in most Phoenix homes over the years. It looks black and grows on very damp areas. Aspergillus looks grey, black, brown, green, yellow or even white. It thrives on walls and cellulous materials.



Other common indoor molds like Cladosporium, Penicillium, Ulocladium, Acremonium, and Alternaria belong to hazard classes B and C. Initially its effects may not be fatal but prolonged exposure to these molds can lead to chronic sicknesses and even asthma attacks in asthma patients. Call the nearest mold testing company for any signs of mold in and around the home. To gather more details on mold testing in Phoenix please visit this link.



