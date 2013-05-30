123 Mold Testing Company Offers Discounts on Orphanage and Elderly Homes in Forth Worth

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Forth Worth being the second most populous city in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, it houses a good number of houses. All these residential and business buildings have one thing in common – molds. The unprecedented growth of molds in Forth Worth homes over the years have been due to the negligence on the side of the owners to invest on Mold Testing Forth Worth Companies.



The few ever recorded to have hired professional mold inspectors were the ones who saw visible signs of mold growth in and around the property. Many real estate properties have either plummeted or rejected by buyers because uncontrolled mold growth had led to huge property loss. At this stage even though mold remediation services are hired, a major part of the damage has already been done.



Forth Worth residents should know that they should not wait for visible signs of molds in order to hire a mold inspector. If possible, mold inspectors should be hired at least once a year to check for presence of toxic molds in and around the property. Negligence in doing so would jeopardize the property as well as the health of the entire family especially children and the elderly people.



Since mold health hazards are more prone to children and elderly people, the 123 Mold Testing Forth Worth Company has taken the noble job of offering mega discounts in mold inspecting orphanages and elderly homes in Forth Worth. Annually, over 30 percent of sickness in children has been due to continued exposure to molds. Many elderly people also die because the exposure to molds decreases their immunity system.



Mold testing should be taken seriously. Continued exposure to toxic molds can even cause death in sick people. If there are any tell tale signs of molds around the home like continued allergic reactions, nausea, etc, than immediately place a call to any Mold Testing Forth Worth Company. To generate new details on mold testing in Forth Worth please check out http://www.123moldtesting.net/texas/mold-inspection-in-fort-worth-tx/.



About 123moldtesting.net

123 Mold Testing is one of the most trusted companies for all mold inspection and mold testing services nationwide. All of our technicians and mold inspectors are IAC2 certified and all mold testing is performed in AIHA accredited laboratories.



