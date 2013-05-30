123 Mold Testing Company on the Rescue to Save Plummeting Homes Due to Excessive Mold Growth

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- The year 2012 has seen a good number of San Antonio homes plummet because of excessive mold growth. Over the years, homeowners have refused to acknowledge the extent of damage that molds can cause to both property as well as the inmates. The few that were aware of its dangers decided to use home remedies to remove the molds. The reason cited was that most professional Mold testing San Antonio companies are expensive. While it is all right to clean harmless molds with home remedies, toxic molds can pose a bigger danger of cleaned without professional aid.



The 123 Mold Testing Company has come up with a new game plan to make sure that all San Antonio homeowners can afford to hire a professional to test the presence of molds. Not all molds are toxic. Hence, the aim is to make sure that homes that have harmless molds do not waste their money on expensive professional mold cleanup. Thereby, everybody can now hire mold inspectors to check the presence of molds without worrying about wasting away the money in unnecessary cleanups.



This new stunt is achieved by dividing the mold cleanup procedure into two independent steps. Although the 123 Mold Testing Company deals with both mold inspection and mold cleanup, the two steps are not attached to each other and hence functions as two separate entities.



Any household suspicious of the growth of molds can immediately hire a mold inspector. The samples collected will be sent to a certified lad research center where the results will be declared. For houses showing the presence of toxic molds, a specific instruction manual for a mold cleanup will be sent. The choice for hiring the company will be left entirely in the hands of the homeowner so that the method is completely removed from any form of bias. To generate new details on mold testing in San Antonio please read this.



