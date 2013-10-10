123Essay Announces Discounts on Essay Writing Services for New Customers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- With the academic year back in full swing, students everywhere find themselves facing challenging writing assignments across a broad range of subjects. For some, communicating in writing comes easily, while others – even the brightest students -- struggle to express themselves on paper. For these people, 123Essay, a professional essay writing company, is now offering a 23 percent discount off its services for new customers.



Unlike other online essay writing services, 123Essay distinguishes itself by using only the most qualified writers in different subject areas. Every 123Essay writer holds a Master’s or PhD degree, so their academic qualifications are top notch. And, each has a strong command of the English language, which means 123Essay papers are free of the awkward grammatical errors that are characteristic of many other online writing services.



“Our services are not just for people who have a hard time putting pen to paper,” said a spokesperson for 123Essay. “We’re here for people whose demanding schedules make it tough to meet assignment deadlines, too. Whatever the reason people come to us, 123Essay makes completing any paper simple.



Working with 123Essay is easy. Customers place their order online at 123Essay.net and outline the requirements for the piece. A professional writer conducts the research and does the writing. Customers can discuss the piece with the writer during the development process to ensure the finished product is exactly what they need. Once it’s complete, students can download their paper from their account or via email.



123Essay’s critical editors check and double-check each paper to ensure there are no grammatical or stylistic errors. They also scan for any plagiarized content that may have been overlooked in the essays. And, the company guarantees their papers are the original work of its writers.



In response to the increased demand for its services, 123Essay is hiring native English speaking writers from the US and the UK.



About 123Essay

123Essay is an online writing service students can use to complete a range of assignments, from essays and term papers to dissertations and custom research papers. Whether they’re pressed for time or they lack writing skills, 123Essay gives students access to highly qualified, professional writers who hold Master’s degrees or PhDs in a variety of subjects. The end result is always a quality, original piece of work students can confidently turn in. For more information, please visit: http://www.123essay.net/