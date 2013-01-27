12FACE Ltd Offers the Best and Most Affordable New Zealand Tour Packages

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2013 -- 12FACE Ltd, a leading New Zealand inbound travel company, offers the best and most affordable tour New Zealand packages. The mission of the said company is to offer tourists the best vacation experience in the country by meeting their personal needs and budget.



The company offers tourists a chance to choose their preferred small group New Zealand tour packages in some of the most beautiful places in New Zealand such as Coromandel, Waheke Island, Hawkes, Taupo, Rotorua, Waikato and Auckland wherein they can enjoy gardens and horticulture, adventure challenges, kayaking, cruising/sailing, golf, fishing, and other exciting activities.



Directors Matthew Bayani and his wife, Banafshe Lahooti was amazed by the beauty of New Zealand around the world after visiting the country five years ago. Soon after, the two decided to establish 12FACE Ltd, which is devoted to providing a stress-free and memorable NZ tour.



“From the beginning I was impressed by the openness and honesty of New Zealanders and the enormous pride they had in their country. However, I also believed many of the most beautiful and intriguing regions were virtually unknown around the world,” claims Bayani



The company also boasts its team of skilled and experienced professionals in the travel and tourism industry fully committed to assist every client with individualized travel itineraries the moment they set foot on the airport until they go back home.



To ensure the full satisfaction of clients, the company offers different tour varieties to choose from such as family tour New Zealand, NZ tour for aged people, New Zealand guided tour and NZ sightseeing tour. These tour varieties differ in features and rates based on certain factors. This is the reason why the company encourages any interested client to consult with its team before deciding to choose any tour package.



