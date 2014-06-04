12th China International Expo for China Roofing & Waterproofing Technology Announced to Be Held During July 17-19, 2014 in Shanghai, China

Beijing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- A number of companies pioneering in the fields of roofing and waterproofing technologies are going to attend the forthcoming China International Expo for China Roofing & Waterproofing Technology, R&W 2014. The event is going to take place during July 17-19, 2014 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center in China. This is the twelfth year, China National Waterproof Building Materials Industry Association is going to organize the Expo and the officials are confident of its huge success, like it gained previously.



The Expo is a much expected event for the companies to showcase their unique and futuristic products in front of a large number of visitors coming from different parts of the world. The spokesperson of the Association maintains that visitors comprise of people and businesses with diverse interests, and they provide companies with a platform to connect with their target groups. "Many companies dealing in roofing and waterproofing products see our Expo as a platform where they can launch their new products and can forge new partnerships for business growth," he states.



This is the reason why the spokesperson is confident of a number of exhibitors to turn up to showcase their products and fuel their business growth. He feels that visitors are also going to appear in large numbers and companies would have a great chance to promote their products and solutions. Nowadays, architects and other building industry professionals are taking more interest in the Metal Roof, and they will come to learn about a wide range of metal roofs at the expo. "Many building industry professionals visit the expo to update their knowledge about new solutions and technologies that can enable them to achieve a higher degree of efficiency in their professional feat," the spokesperson states.



Every year, the Expo reports a heavy footfall of general visitors, architects and professionals and people from related businesses. For many companies engaged in the business of roofing, sealant, waterproofing and other related products, the R&W Expo is a much-expected event to participate in. In order to participate in the event and learn more about the important information about this year’s Expo, one may visit the website http://www.chinaroofexpo.com/.



About China National Waterproof Building Materials Industry Association

The China National Waterproof Building Materials Industry Association is the organizer of China International Expo for China Roofing & Waterproofing Technology. This year, the 12th R&W2014 will be held during July 17-19, 2014 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. The Expo, as the largest of its kind in China, is recognized as one of the top roofing expos worldwide. It is the event for roofing and waterproofing professionals to stay abreast of market directions, future trends and the latest technology.



For Media Contact:

Company: China National Waterproof Building Materials Industry Association

Address: No.2, Zizhuyuan South Road, Haidian District, Beijing

Telephone: + 86 1088415069

Email: yangkai.fred@163.com

Website: http://www.chinaroofexpo.com/