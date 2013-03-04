12Volt-Travel.com Has Teamed Up with Panasonic and Delphi Truck & Tractor Stereos

Linesville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- 12Volt-Travel has teamed up with Panasonic and Delphi who's AM/FM CD player stereos and cassette stereos are in most semi trucks and tractors. 12 volt travel supplies truckers and tractor owners with new original equipment stereos at just a fraction of what you'd expect to pay at a dealership. In most cases the installation of OEM equipment in semi trucks and tractors is relatively simple and is often as easy as removing the old stereo plugging in the new stereo and sliding it in to the stereo housing cage.



As time goes on owner and operator needs change and so do the features included in the stereos. While it is still possible to purchase a stereo with AM/FM only, stereos for semi trucks and tractors are now available including features like USB Input, Direct iPod control, Weatherband, XM or Sirius satellite radio and Bluetooth for hands free communication.



12Volt-Travel can help decide which stereo is best suited to meet your needs and determine if there is any additional equipment required. 12Volt-Travel has also made it very easy for owners to determine which stereo is best for them along with which additional parts may be required for their specific semi-truck or tractor. We recommend using the “Fit My Truck” tool when browsing OEM truck & tractor stereos.



12Volt-Travel will deal directly with the public but welcomes businesses and fleets of all sizes.



Visit 12Volt-Travel.com for all of your trucker supply and fleet supply needs.