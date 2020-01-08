1,3-Butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Opportunities, Analysis & Forecasts, 2019–2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- The global 1,3-butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market is anticipated to show growth due to increasing use of the organic compound in cosmetic, industrial, and other applications. Manufacturers of chemical products such as polyester plasticizers could largely use 1,3-butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) as an intermediate in their manufacturing process. 1,3-butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) could also find application as a solvent for injectables and estrogenic substances, component of special polyester resins, and humectant for tobacco and cellophane.



Manufacturers of 1,3-butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) are expected to focus on maintaining sustainability to stand out from the rest of the competition and conform to regulations and policies implemented by governments and other authorities. In September 2019, OXEA, a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives based in Germany, announced that EcoVadis awarded it gold status in the independent rating agency's sustainability rating.



Players to Open New Facilities in High-growth Regions to Increase Capacity and Production



Some of the key players of the global 1,3-butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market are OXEA, Daicel, and KH Neochem. The nature of the competitive landscape could be highly concentrated with a handful of manufacturers operating in the global 1,3-butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market. According to market experts, OXEA, Diacel, and KH Neochem collected a controlling aggregate share of the global 1,3-butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market. Manufacturers are anticipated to expand their production capacity to stay competitive in the global 1,3-butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market. In June 2019, Daicel, a Japanese chemicals company, announced that it will build a new 1,3-butylene glycol production facility at its Aboshi plant in Hygo, Japan.



Market Segments



By Product Type



? Cosmetic



? Industrial



By Application



? Chemical Synthesis



? Fermentation



1,3-butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) finds application as a crucial commercial chemical in the cosmetics industry. It is commonly used in hair care products, lotions, sunscreens, and other cosmetic products. In the industrial sector, manufacturers of saturated polyesters for polyurethane coatings could use 1,3-butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) because of its ability to offer flexibility to the polyester molecules. Besides product type segments viz. industrial and cosmetic of the global 1,3-butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market, applications such as fermentation and chemical synthesis are broadly studied in the report.



By Region



Regionally, Asia Pacific is likely to account for a notable share of the global 1,3-butanediol (CAS 107-88-0) market due to the presence of top market players, especially in Japan. In its 2019 first half financial results report, KH Neochem announced that the demand for its performance materials, which include cosmetic raw materials such as 1,3-butylene glycol, remained strong in Asian markets. Having said that, the market share gap between Asia Pacific and other regions could reduce because of the unwanted impact of the gradual slowdown of the Chinese economy on the demand for cosmetic and other raw materials. Despite of this, manufacturers are expected to focus on making research and development investments and expanding production capacity in the emerging region.



KH Neochem mentioned in its 2019 first half financial results report that it will execute certain strategies in the second half of 2019. One of the strategies is actively investing in the expansion of the company's performance chemical business, which includes 1,3-butylene glycol as a main product.



