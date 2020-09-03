1,3-Butylene Glycol Market to Generate Revenue Worth $227,057.5 Thousand by 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- With the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry, the global 1,3-butylene glycol market is predicted to reach $227,057.5 thousand by 2030, from $139,994.9 thousand in 2019, at a 5.0% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. In Latin America and Asia-Pacific (APAC), though the pharma sector is quite small, compared to that in Europe and North America, it is rapidly advancing.



Owing to their large population, countries such as India and China are becoming important healthcare markets, which are, in turn, being targeted by pharmaceutical companies. This is aiding in the growth of the 1,3-butylene glycol market, as the compound is widely used in the manufacturing of drugs, owing to its ability to kill bacteria and fungi and increase the shelf life of medicines.



Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/1-3-bg-market/report-sample



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 1,3-butylene glycol market is witnessing subdued growth, as the manufacturing of the compound, as well as the supply of raw materials for it, has stopped. In addition, people are purchasing only essential stuff, including food products and medicines, which has led to a sharp drop in the sale of cosmetic and personal care products, thereby further lowering the consumption of the chemical.



In the past, the cosmetics & personal care products division, under segmentation by application, held the largest share in the 1,3-butylene glycol market, due to the high requirement for skincare and haircare products. Photoaging, one of the most common skin diseases, leads to reduced skin elasticity, sunburns, and hair loss. Apart from photoaging, the incidence of hyperpigmentation, acne, psoriasis, dyspigmentation, deep wrinkles, freckles, melasma, and atopic dermatitis has also been high. This has created a high demand for skincare and haircare products, thereby driving the usage of the compound.



Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "1,3-Butylene Glycol Market Research Report: By Product (Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade), Application (Cosmetic & Personal Care Products, Food Products)- Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/1-3-bg-market



Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest 1,3-butylene glycol market, and it is predicted to keep dominating the global industry in the years to come. This is ascribed to the increasing demand for the chemical from the developing countries in the region, primarily Thailand, China, Indonesia, and India. With the rise in the disposable income in these countries, the spending on personal care and cosmetic products is increasing.



The most prominent players in the global 1,3-butylene glycol market are KH Neochem Co. Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Godavari Biorefineries Ltd., Genomatica Inc., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., and OQ Chemicals GmbH



Market Segmentation:



Based on Product

Pharmaceutical grade

Industrial grade



Based on Function

Humectant

Emollient

Stabilizer

Intermediate



Based on Application

Cosmetic & personal care products

Food products



Geographical Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Australia

South Korea

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Nigeria

Egypt



Major Markets

U.S.

By Product

By Function

By Application



China

By Product

By Function

By Application



Japan

By Product

By Function

By Application



South Korea

By Product

By Function

By Application



