13% Growth in Hong Kong Logistics in 2021

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2021 -- Disruption to the global supply chain and a worldwide shortage of containers have caused significant issues for the logistics industry in Hong Kong over the past year. Nevertheless, the local industry has remained focused on survival, and in the first nine months of 2021, the cumulative container throughput at the Hong Kong port edged up to 13.3 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent unit). In the same time period, throughput at Hong Kong airport grew by more than 13%. Both of these statistics show that despite the challenges triggered by the pandemic and surrounding events, those in logistics and supply chain jobs - and the broader industry - have a lot to get excited about as we look ahead to 2022. Not least because of the investment being made in the logistics industry in Hong Kong, including a HK$300 million funding scheme that will ensure logistics businesses are taking advantage of everything that technology has to offer.



Logistics and supply chain jobs across Asia have received a boost as the region starts to see recovery from the events of 2020. DSJ Global was established in 2008 and has grown alongside the industry in Hong Kong, providing specialist support for organisations looking to recruit for resilience and growth even during the most challenging times. Today, the firm is perfectly positioned to provide support to a range of organisations, from small, agile enterprises to internationally renowned brands. That support covers every stage of finding talent behind the end-to-end supply chain process. A mix of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enables DSJ Global to generate options for every specification, across all areas, from technical operations to procurement and logistics. The firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as well as contacts across the industry, in Asia and beyond. These resources and insight ensure that logistics and supply chain jobs are well supported.



The team at DSJ Global has nurtured a deep knowledge of the logistics and supply chain sector in the Asia Pacific region. In-depth local insight, contacts and understanding are combined with a robust international presence. DSJ Global is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Being part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce provides a unique advantage when it comes to finding the right people for logistics and supply chain jobs and ensuring that business requirements in this area can be met. The team is well supported internally, working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies and receiving regular ongoing training. There are many roles available today via DSJ Global, from logistics and supply chain jobs to those in procurement. These include Deputy Director for Manufacturing, Engineering Director [Robotics], Director of Product Engineering and Merchandise Manager [Household Electrical].



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNellis, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs in Hong Kong visit https://www.dsjglobal.hk



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global HK: +852 3008 1912.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.hk.



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.