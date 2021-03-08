New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The Global 1,3 Propanediol Market is forecast to reach USD 1.66 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) is a colorless organic viscous liquid with high boiling point and water-miscible properties. This organic chemical compound is typically produced by the hydration process of acrolein or oxo-synthesizing ethylene oxide and hydrogenating the produced aldehydes. Also, more recent bioprocessing production processes are also followed by some of the prominent players in the market to manufacture this chemical. Global 1,3 Propanediol market is projected to drive significantly as the demand for this isomer of Propanediol in various industrial & commercial applications is being propelled substantially. The continuous expansion of Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) fibers, adhesives, detergent, tonner, coating, and anti-freezing agents are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of 1,3 Propanediol in various industrial sectors. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2784



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the 1,3 Propanediol market and profiled in the report are:



DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC, Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co. Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., and Zhangjiagang Huamei Biomaterial Co., Ltd., among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Process Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Antifreezing & De-icing Agent

Adhesive & Laminates

Tonner & Coating

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing

Offline Retailing



Production Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Conventional Process

Bioprocess



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



PTT Manufacturing

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Construction Material

Industrial Manufacturing

Others



Browse Complete Report "1,3 Propanediol Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/1-3-propanediol-market



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. 1,3 Propanediol Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. 1,3 Propanediol Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2784



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the 1,3 Propanediol market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Refractories Market Analysis



Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Trends



Stainless Steel Forging Market Growth



Genome Editing Market Demand



Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market Size



Arthroscopy Market Share



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com