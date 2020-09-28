New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- The Global 1,3 Propanediol Market research report published by Reports and Data provides an in-depth analysis of the 1,3 Propanediol industry and its economic landscape for businesses that offers insightful data about profitability and development for the prominent players in the 1,3 Propanediol market. The report is updated with the current COVID-19 impact on the business sphere. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market and has altered the market dynamics. The report provides extensive coverage of the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 on the market.



The report furthermore provides insightful information pertaining to the current and future trends and demands in the market. The study covers an investigation of the recent technology, value chain analysis, volume and raw materials, and in-depth analysis of the overall market. The report is equipped with an extensive analysis of trends that are expected to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.



Market Size – USD 527.6 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.5%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for 1,3 Propanediol in the manufacture of PTT & personal care products.



The report has a dedicated section that includes the profiling of the prominent companies operating in the market along with the analysis of their market size, market share, financial standing, and global position they hold. The report also provides insights into the strategic business initiatives undertaken by the key companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, partnerships, and government deals, among others. Moreover, the report provides an extensive analysis of product portfolios and an extensive business overview.



The report covers the extensive profiling of the following companies:



DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., and Zhangjiagang Huamei Biomaterial Co., Ltd., among others..



The report further offers an in-depth analysis of the segmentation of the 1,3 Propanediol industry based on types, applications, technology, end-user, and regional, among others.



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Process Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Antifreezing & De-icing Agent

Adhesive & Laminates

Tonner & Coating

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing

Offline Retailing



Production Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Conventional Process

Bioprocess



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



PTT Manufacturing

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Construction Material

Industrial Manufacturing

Others



Regional Analysis of the 1,3 Propanediol Market:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report further includes the growth rate of the 1,3 Propanediol industry on a global scale, production and consumption patterns, market share and market size, revenue generation, import/export, and supply and demand ratio, among others. The statistical data is organized into pictorial representations such as tables, graphs, pie charts, diagrams, and figures.



The report also offers a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the market. The competitive landscape is formulated by analyzing the operations of the key companies in each key geographical region. Moreover, the report also sheds light on the growth of segments and sub-segments in each region of the market.



The report considers the following years for estimation of the market:



Historical Years: 2017-2018



Base Year: 2019



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Year: 2020-2027



Key Offerings of the Report:



Market share valuations and market size based on the global and regional level

Extensive analysis of the competitive scenario along with key developmental patterns

Supply chain analysis and the latest technological advancements

Market forecast for 8 years covering all segments and sub-segments in key regions and countries

In-depth analysis of market trends and market dynamics

Insights on rivers, restraints, growth prospects, and market opportunities

Strategic business initiatives and strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established players

Comprehensive overview of the market



