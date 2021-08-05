1,3-Propanediol Market Worth $691 Million by 2025 : Growing at a CAGR of 11.4%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2021 -- The report "1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market by Application (Polytrimethylene Terephthalate [PTT], Cosmetics, Personal Care & Cleaning Products, Polyurethane [PU]) and Region (Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa [EMEA]) - Global Forecast to 2025", The global 1,3-propanediol market size is projected to reach USD 691 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.4% from USD 402 million in 2020. Growing demand for bio-based products to lower greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption and increasing use in resin applications is expected to drive the 1,3-propanediol market. Also, the growing demand for PTT in apparel and carpets is estimated to boost the growth of the 1,3-propanediol industry.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=760



Polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) application is the largest consumer of 1,3-propanediol.

Polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) is estimated to be the largest application of 1,3-propanediol during the forecast period. The demand for PTT is growing in apparel and textiles. The growth of the global textiles and apparel industries is expected to play an important role in augmenting the demand for PTT, which in turn, is expected to bolster the sales of 1,3-propanediol as it is the primary feedstock for PTT. The manufacture of bio-based PTT uses less energy and releases less greenhouse gas compared to nylon 6 and nylon 6,6.



Americas is estimated to be the largest market for 1,3-propanediol during the forecast period.

The Americas is the largest 1,3-propanediol market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increasing production and consumption of 1,3-propanediol in PTT, cosmetics, personal care & cleaning products, and polyurethane applications. Also, the presence of DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, the largest manufacturer of bio-based 1,3-propanediol in the region, is driving the market.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=760



The key market players profiled in the report include DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (US), Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd. (China), Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Haihang Industry Company Ltd. (China), Merck KGgA (Germany), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), METabolic EXplorer (France), and Sheng Hong Group Holdings Ltd. (China).



Impact of COVID-19 on 1,3-propanediol Market

1,3 PDO is majorly used in Polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT), which is further used in the manufacturing of carpet, leisure & sportswear, and other textile applications. COVID-19 has impacted the demand for PTT from end-use applications due to nationwide lockdown and partial production operations in the industry. Moreover, demand for leisure & sportswear and other apparel has witnessed declined due to lockdown. Similarly, 1,3 PDO is widely used as an ingredient in personal care and cosmetic industry. The demand for 1,3 PDO is directly related to the consumption of cosmetic products. COVID-19 has impacted to cosmetic and beauty products industry abruptly as demand from professional and domestic users has dropped significantly. Lockdown in different countries and restrictions in operating beauty parlors and salons has resulted in a decrease in demand from professional users, and the same has been impacted the demand from domestic users.



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=760



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com