"1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market by Applications (PTT [Polytrimethylene Terephthalate], Polyurethane, Cosmetic, Personal Care & Home Cleaning & Other Applications) & Geography - Global Market Trends & Forecasts to 2019" Publish

New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market By Applications (PTT [Polytrimethylene Terephthalate], Polyurethane, Cosmetic, Personal Care & Home Cleaning & other Applications) & Geography - Global Market Trends & Forecasts to 2019"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2012 -- This report studies and forecasts the 1,3-PDO market to 2019. The market forecasts which have been provided in this report explain two scenarios. One considers only the announced capacities and plans by companies for future. While the other scenario also takes into account some production capacities which are unannounced yet. Second scenario gives optimistic picture of the market.
This report on 1,3-PDO market covers all major regions such as Asia-Pacific (APAC), Americas, and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The report analyzes market trends and forecasts from 2012 to 2019. Market estimations have been provided in terms of consumption volume (tons) and market revenue (USD). The global as well as regional markets have been segmented by applications such as polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT), polyurethane, cosmetics, personal care, home cleaning products, and others.
This report analyzes various manufacturing process and finds out the most cost effective method of production. It identifies market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, burning issues, and winning imperatives. Major companies DuPont Tate & Lyle, and Metabolic Explorer have also been profiled in this report.
For this report, various secondary sources such as chemical magazines, encyclopedia, directories, technical handbooks, company annual reports, industry association publications, articles, trade websites, and databases have been referred to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of global 1,3-Propanediol market. The primary sources - experts from related industries and suppliers - have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects and market estimations.
The 1,3-PDO market which is currently dominated by a single manufacturer will see entry of many other players in the near future. At present, DuPont Tate & Lyle is the only bulk producer with manufacturing facility in U.S. Soon, France-based Metabolic Explorer with manufacturing facility in Malaysia and a Chinese company Huamei Biomaterial with plant in China itself will start producing 1,3-propanediol (PDO). There are some other China-based companies, currently producing at insignificantly small scale, likely to increase their capacities by 2019.
Industry trends are showing rise in the demand of bio-based products. 1,3-PDO which can be produced by bio-based feedstocks is offering tremendous market opportunities. Earlier 1,3-PDO was produced by petroleum feedstock but now it is being produced using renewable resources such as corn derived glucose and biodiesel by-product glycerin/glycerol. Bio-derived 1,3-PDO not only offers good market opportunities but also facilitates a cost effective method of production.
