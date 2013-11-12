13 Wishes Twyla Doll for All the Monster High Fans

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- One of the perfect gifting options for kids this festive season is the Monster High 13 Wishes Twyla Doll. Those who are fans of Monster High, they will love this toy for sure. The doll is named after Twyla, the daughter of boogeyman. Twyla is shy and misunderstood and is seen hiding under normies beds to capture their nightmares. The doll is given a classic genie look with gold detailing and accessories. It also comes with a dust bunny pet, doll stand, diary, brush and other accessories.



Children between the age of 6 and 13 can play with this Monster High 13 Wishes Twyla Doll.



The Monster High 13 Wishes Twyla Doll reviews speak a lot about the doll design. Some of the interesting and capturing features of the doll are the legs and forearms. There is a swirling smoke or dust design on the legs and forearms that looks like a tattoo. The other attractive features are the hair color, purple colored dust bunny known as Dustin and the glowing eyes of the Twyla Doll in the dark. This 13 Wishes Twyla doll is one of the neat dolls that are worth the price. It is not only a great collectible but also a fun doll for children. The video on the site shows buyers a glimpse of how the doll would look like.



To know more about the Monster High 13 Wishes Twyla Doll visit website http://www.13wishesdollreviews.com



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13 Wishes Doll, http://www.13wishesdollreviews.com is a site that offers information such as features and reviews on the Monster High 13 Wishes Twyla Doll. This Doll can be purchased at Amazon.com at 16% discount. Buyers can simple click the link on the site to make a purchase.



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