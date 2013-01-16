1300 Easydial Helping Various Businesses to Reach Heights with Phone Number Name Benefits

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- With an appropriate and easy to remember phone number, various businesses get a boost. This has been determined by 1300 Easydial. The owner of a business simply needs to choose the correct phone number name before a trader of the same business does so.



Once the best phone number name has been decided, an application needs to be worked upon to get access of the phone world. Having followed the above mentioned steps, the businessman has nothing to worry about anything other than receiving calls from his clients.



Travis Fitzpatrick of Focus Fitness had commented that “in only 2 months of operating with 1300FOCUSFIT we have received over 100 calls. I believe these are over and above our normal phone calls.”



Phone words have immense advantages for its users.



1. They can be easily remembered. A customer when remembers the company’s number will easily have access to a business thus making him a frequent client of a particular brand.

2. Once a license has been purchased from Easydial, then a company has complete rights to the phone word it has chosen. Then the postcodes do not matter. Even if the clients are calling from any part of the country, their call is transferred through the prevailing telephone line.

3. Another thing is, marketing through advertisements or any form of electronic media is costly. Through 1300 numbers, a brand can easily make itself attain success by getting a perfect phone number for itself by paying a small amount of money.

4. Once a phone word has been taken by a company, other competitors of that company have a disadvantage. Getting the phone number of a company’s choice proves to be of a great advantage as owning a number that is hard to remember may result in the loss of clients of a brand.

5. A simple and easy to use phone word can be recommended to others more easily.



Australians are unfamiliar with the concept of phone names. Phone number name is basically a phone number that spells out the company name of a particular business. Now, the cost of issuing the license for phone number names has been reduced so that small businesses can even have access to them. Earlier only huge companies could have their phone number names, but now the barrier has been removed.



Surveys suggest that through the use of phone words, a business can have an increase in the number of phone calls it receives by 300% giving the business a complete breakthrough in the market.



In order to lean more, interested folks may head over to www.1300easydial.com.au



