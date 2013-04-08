1300HomeLoan.com.au Offers Free Mortgage Advice from Qualified and Experienced Consultants

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Purchasing a home can be a stressful experience – especially for first time home buyers. There are so many different decisions to make. Timing is important, and so is choosing the right mortgage rate. Homeowners also have to be concerned about choosing a good location and finding a home big enough to fit their plans for the near future.



Balancing all of these tasks can be difficult. But fortunately for prospective homeowners, one website wants to take all of the stress out of at least one of those tasks. That website is 1300HomeLoan.com.au, which offers free mortgage brokerage services to all visitors who apply.



Instead of forcing prospective home buyers into making a decision, the professional mortgage brokers who work with 1300HomeLoan.com.au aim to offer friendly advice on residential home ownership. In fact, anyone can call the free 1300 Home Loan number provided on the website in order to discuss any type of home loan or home buying process with a professional mortgage broker.



Once ready to move onto the next step, visitors can inquire about the company’s mortgage brokerage services, which feature a number of valuable advantages completely free of charge, including:



- Loan product information and comparison in order to find the perfect home loan

- Negotiations on behalf of the client in order to achieve more advantageous lending terms

- Paperwork management from the initial stages of the application through to the final settlement



A spokesperson for 1300HomeLoan.com.au explained why the services offered by mortgage brokers are free:



“The services of a mortgage broker are completely free. Mortgage brokers get banks competing for the business of the consumer. Once the broker has chosen a mortgage that suits the client, the bank supplying that mortgage pays the broker a commission. The client never pays the mortgage broker anything. Instead, the new homeowner can simply sit back, relax, and wait for their broker to find a perfect mortgage.”



The services of 1300HomeLoan.com.au are available throughout Australia. From the homepage of 1300HomeLoan.com.au, visitors can select which state they live in. Whether searching for Melbourne mortgage brokers or a good mortgage broker in Perth, 1300HomeLoan.com.au aims to be the place Australians turn to when needing any type of home financing.



About 1300HomeLoan.com.au

1300HomeLoan.com.au is an Australian mortgage brokerage website that offers free advice for all residential mortgages. The website can also connect prospective home buyers with a mortgage broker in order to find the best possible mortgage and handle all mortgage-related paperwork free of charge. For more information, please visit: http://www.1300homeloan.com.au