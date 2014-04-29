1,4 Butanediol Market ( 1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene and Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- This report covers the global market for butanediol (1,4 butanediol and 2,3 butanediol) along with its demand in regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides in-depth Transparency Market Research analysis for each application segment along with market estimates and forecast from 2010 to 2018 in terms of volumes and revenues. This report also contains value chain analysis for both synthetic and bio-based butanediol along with the price trend of raw materials used for the production of 1,4 butanediol.



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Worldwide, butanediol market is witnessing a shift towards the use of bio-based 2,3 butanediol, which will not only provide a clean solution for producing 2,3 butanediol but will also provide cost competitiveness to the players involved. This report includes in depth analysis of the potential and emerging market for bio-based 2,3 butanediol. The reports identifies the potential market segments for bio-based 2,3 butanediol as 1,3 butadiene and methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) and further provides the market estimates and forecast from 2010 to 2018 in terms of volumes and revenues for the application segments and geographic segments.



In order to provide competitive landscape of the market, report includes company market shares for 1,4 butanediol, 1,3 butadiene and methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) along with their company profiles. Some of the companies profiled in this report include BASF, BioAmber, Dow Chemical, Dairen Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Chemicals, Genomatica, International Specialty Products, Invista, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Metabolix, Shanxi Sanwei, Shell Chemicals and S.K. Energy. The company profiles in the research report include company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments for each of the companies mentioned above, which will help assessing the competition prevailing in the market.



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We have used a combination of both primary and secondary research for deriving our market numbers for each segment of the research report. We have first derived our market numbers by the means of secondary research for each segment covered in the report and further validated our analysis with C-level executives of major companies operating in the butanediol, butadiene and MEK market.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of the 1,4 butanediol, 2,3 butanediol and its downstream applications in a global scenario . The research provides in-depth analysis of butanediol, 1,3 butadiene and MEK manufacturers, sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major segments of the global synthetic 1,4 butanediol, 2,3 butanediol market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered.