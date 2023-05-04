NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "1,4-Butanediol Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the 1,4-Butanediol market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are BASF SE (Germany), Dairen Chemical Corporation (China), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (United States), Ashland Inc. (United States), Nanya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), INVISTA (United States), Meike Chemical (China), Xinjiang Tianye Co. Ltd. (China), Changzhou Changcheng Energy Source Equipment Co Ltd. (China).



Due to upsurging applications of 1, 4 Butanediol in manufacturing plastic, elastic, fibers, polyurethanes and many others will lead to stabilize the demand in the forecasted period. 1, 4 Butanediol is an organic colorless compound with 1 out of 4 stable isotopes of butanol. This chemical is also used as a solvent in glue removers and industrial cleaners such as tetrahydrofuran (THF). It is also used in manufacturing engineering plastics, fibers, medicines, cosmetics, and many others. In addition to this, it can be used in artificial leather, pesticide, hardener, solvent and rust remover as well.



by Application (Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL), Polyurethanes (PU), Others), Technology (Reppe process, Davy process, Butadiene process, Propylene oxide process, Others), End User (Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Leather, Electrical and Electronics, Agricultural Chemicals, Others)



Opportunities:

Increasing Usage in Medications for Mental Conditions

Growing Instances of Blood Pressure Problems across the global Population



Market Trends:

Introduction to 1, 4 Butanediol in Number of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Applications

Growing Demand for the Treatment of Intensive-Care Patients



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Polybutylene Terephthalate will ultimately maximize the Butanediol Consumption

Upsurging Adoption of 1, 4 Butanediol in Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Industry



The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency reported that there were 189 seizures in 2011 (14.25038 kg, 18.3223 l) and 152 seizures in 2012 (3.763292 kg, 25.96455 l) 80. In the most recently accessed report from the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction of 2011, Finland reported two seizures of 1, 4-BD (228 ml) and Norway reported 1 seizure (0.07 l). No other countries were identified in this report that had seizures of 1, 4-butanediol.



Regulatory Insights:

FDA has been warning the public about a group of products sold as dietary supplements for bodybuilding, weight loss and sleep inducement which have been determined to pose a significant public health hazard. These products are chemically related to gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), and 1, 4 butanediol (BD), and can cause dangerously low respiratory rates (intubation may be required), unconsciousness/coma, vomiting, seizures, bradycardia, and death. GBL, GHB, and BD have been linked to at least 122 serious illnesses reported to the FDA, including three deaths. These agents, which are powerful hypnotic substances known to produce significant and potentially dangerous sedative effects, also increase the effects of alcohol and are even more dangerous when consumed with other central nervous system depressant drugs.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



