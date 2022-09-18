New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "1,4-butenediol Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the 1,4-butenediol market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: BASF SE (Germany), Dairen Chemicals (Taiwan), LyondellBasell Chemicals (The Netherlands), Shanxi Sanwei Group (China), International Specialty Products (United States), Invista (United States), Mitsubishi Chemicals (Japan), Ashland Inc. (United States), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) and SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd. (South Korea).



Scope of the Report of 1,4-butenediol

1, 4 butenediol market is pushed by way of the growing utilization of its derivates such as tetrahydrofuran (THF) in the manufacturing of polytetramethylether glycols (PTMEG). Later, it is processed into spandex used as an intermediate herbal gasoline odorant owing to its vast liquid range. Also, client focus related to the processing and utility advantages of 1, 4 butenediol is growing which has led to enterprise expansion. Furthermore, the key market gamers are increasing their manufacturing bases to growing economies in the Asia Pacific vicinity which will assist in the introduction of new applied sciences and force innovation throughout the market. These are some of the elements that are bolstering the increase of the world 1, 4 butenediol market. The environmental issues alongside with depletion of non-renewable assets such as crude oil and herbal fuel have led to the development of initiatives and applied sciences that make use of bio-based sources for production.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Gamma-Butyrolactone, Polybutylene Terephthalate, Polyurethane, Others), Process (Reppe Process, Davy Process, Propylene Oxide Process, Others), End User (Automotive, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Textile, Other) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027



Market Trends:

Increasing Demand in the Automotive Industry



Opportunities:

Stringent Regulations

Increase in Demand for Recyclable and Sustainable Products

Rapid Urbanization



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Tetrahydrofuran for Spandex Fibers

Rising Demand for Polybutylene Terephthalate from Various Industries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global 1,4-butenediol Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the 1,4-butenediol market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the 1,4-butenediol Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the 1,4-butenediol

Chapter 4: Presenting the 1,4-butenediol Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the 1,4-butenediol market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, 1,4-butenediol Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



