14-Year-Old Finnish Boy Sells the Most Expensive Internet Domain in the Planet

Turku, Finland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Finnish boy makes history in an effort to break world record of selling the most expensive website in the entire world.



With the personal motto of “Don’t dream, act” 14 year old, Niklas from Finland is set to break a Guinness Book of World Record. The record he’s set to break came to fruition during a sleepless night. His idea was big, so big in fact, that he plans to sell the most expensive Internet domain on the planet.



He has recently made Internet history by setting up a new price record by selling his domain theplanetsmostexpensivedomain.com , which has a 16 million and one dollar price tag. The domain and its buyer will get the price record to the Guinness Book of World Records. The record breaking event will become the central focus of media all over the world including TV, Radio, Print Media, and Social Media.



In just a few short weeks, he has already gained a massive following and fan support from his audience on both Facebook and YouTube, where his videos have been viewed close to 16,000 times alone. It is on these popular social networking sites where he speaks of his personal ambitions and goals, winning over the hearts and minds of countless individuals.



His other projects, in correlation of this goal as support, he aims to garner an exclusive selection of sponsor’s logos, which will be launched into outer space with a hand crafted weather balloon. Their products or logos will rise to an altitude of 30,000 meters with the entire journey being filmed and uploaded online for the world to witness. In addition, their logos and company websites will be listed on his personal sites.



For more information about Niklas Tihula as his projects contact Niklas at (+358 40 850 4098) or via email at iniklas@outlook.com . To learn more about each of his unique goals visit: www.iniklas.com



Best regards,

Niklas

iNiklas.com



LINKS:

http://www.iNiklas.com

http://www.ThePlanetsMostExpensiveDomain.com

http://www.TheSpaceTrip.com

http://www.AsSeenOnSpace.com

http://www.Youtube.com/channel/UCY_XNSPXqYJLrAYOvcCiOsA/videos

http://www.Facebook.com/theplanetsmostexpencivedomain

http://www.Facebook.com/thespacetripcom

http://www.Facebook.com/iniklascom



Niklas Tihula

iNiklas.com

+358 40 850 4098

iniklas@outlook.com

http://www.iniklas.com