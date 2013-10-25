14-Year Old Invents Snapz Socks to Solve the Missing Sock Problem: Makes Washing and Folding Socks a Snap

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Snapz USA, inventor of Snapz™ socks, launched a crowdsourcing campaign on Indiegogo to promote its new “Wear, Snap, Wash, Dry, Toss™” line of snap together hosiery. The campaign can be found at http://igg.me/at/snapzsocks



Snapz USA was founded by 14-year old Jacob Dietle of Pasadena, California. By conducting research into the best means to keep a pair of socks together in the wash and dry cycles of laundry, Jacob did what any enterprising 14-year old would do, he created Snapz socks.



“My mom assigned me the weekly chore of folding clothes but I hate sorting socks,” says Jacob. “They all look the same and it takes too long to sort through. Is the sock black or blue? Striped or solid? And when I talked to my friends and their parents, nobody likes sorting and folding socks.”



Through his research and with guidance from an experienced group of advisors, Jacob developed a viscose bamboo sock composition that wicks away moisture and odor, keeping feet dry. He researched and tested available snap options to find a solution that would hold up to repeated wear and cleaning, ultimately choosing the American company ,YKK, to provide the snap enclosures for Snapz socks. Socks were wash-tested and dried hundreds of times to find the best combination of materials and snaps, resulting in a comfortable, premium line of dress socks with athletic socks to be introduced Spring 2014.



“With Snapz you simply take your socks off, snap them together, wash and dry, and just like snapping your fingers, they’re already sorted and ready to toss in the drawer. The best part? No more missing socks,” says Jacob.



The Indiegogo campaign was launched to raise $64,000 to begin mass production for a December 2013 product launch at the famous Beverly Hills retailer, Fred Segal.



Snapz USA has also announced a charitable giving campaign that will be a permanent part of the company’s operations.



“My Mom always says, ‘Jacob, no matter what you do, it’s important to help others,’ so for every 3-pack of Snapz socks purchased, we donate 1 pair to disadvantaged kids who are homeless or living in shelters. It’s our small way of keeping them warm and thanking our customers for wearing Snapz,” said Jacob. Jacob’s goal is to donate more than 1 million pairs of socks to America’s underserved children.



For information on the Snaps USA campaign, visit: http://igg.me/at/snapzsocks