14 Year Old Pop Sensation Colton Jacobson Releases the Official Music Video for "Sand Castle"

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- 14 year old pop singer Colton Jacobson from Frisco, TX is set to release the official music video for his original song "Sand Castle" on September 28th, 2012 via YouTube (ColtonJacobson16), VEVO and broadcast television. The song “Sand Castle” is a fan favorite about a relationship between a boy and a girl that was too good to be true. This perfect relationship is torn apart as a result of the girl’s family moving away. Colton’s love interest in the video was played by Emily Shlesinger (http://www.emilyshlesinger.com), an up and coming pop singer / songwriter from Dallas, TX.



The “Sand Castle” music video was shot on the beaches of Clearwater, FL in the summer of 2012. The concept of the video materialized back in the spring of 2012 after the release of Colton’s debut EP “The Beginning”. During the shoot of “Sand Castle”, the production team had to overcome many obstacles: placing a white baby grand piano on a beach and coordinating the build of a (4) four foot sand castle in the middle of Tropical Storm “Debbie” that passed over Florida the weekend of the shoot.



Following the release of the “Sand Castle” music video, Colton will be lining up for the release of his next EP titled "Unstoppable" on October 23, 2012. “Unstoppable” is comprised of seven (7) powerful songs, with the title track "Unstoppable" being the lead single. The song “Unstoppable” contains a very powerful message that will resonate with people of all ages that have endured bullying or are close to someone who has been bullied and/or were told that they were not “good enough”. Colton hopes that through the success of his music, he can inspire young people across the world to follow their dreams and to never let haters and bullies hold them down.



In addition to the song “Unstoppable”, Colton’s EP will also include the following song titles: “New Day”, “Drum Line”, “Don’t Look Down”, “Be My Girl” along with the re-release of "Sand Castle" and “Last Forever” a catchy pop song with dance influences and a memorable hook.



Colton Jacobson gained world-wide success after his self-recorded YouTube videos netted over 3.6 million views in a very short period of time and as a result has positioned him to be the next teen sensation within the global music community.



