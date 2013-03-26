1401 Walnut Announces New 1 & 2 Bedroom Luxury Apartments Available to Be Leased This April 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- In the city of Philadelphia’s premier shopping district, the current residents of 1401 Walnut are able to dine, shop, and experience luxury living. For those who are eager to live in and enjoy some of the best luxury apartments in Philadelphia, PA, 1401 Walnut has just announced that they have new 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available to be leased this April 2013.



A lifestyle of luxury means that a person is enjoying the best this world has to offer. Whether a person wants to move into Philadelphia to be closer to the nightlife, feel its camaraderie of the neighborhood and city, shop more often, be in walking distance to theaters and other entertainment, or just be closer to the office, living in 1401 Walnut offers that opportunity. On the weekends, or even after a long day at work, residents of the building will be able to enjoy such attractions as Fairmount Park and museums like the Rodin Museum, Philadelphia Art Museum, National History Museum as well as the Franklin Institute. Additionally, people will be able to walk through Rittenhouse Square, as well as reflect, work, read, or relax in the Free Library of Philadelphia.



Coming home to relax in a luxurious dream apartment in Philadelphia is a great reward to receive after working hard and long hours at the office or on the road. If a person is in the market for one of the most spectacular apartments available in the city of Philadelphia, he or she should look no further than 1401 Walnut. To view the style and amenities that will make life easy and fun for people opting to live in Philadelphia, all they need to do is log onto http://www.1401walnut.com, and view their floor plans and photo gallery. Many of their luxury apartments are fully updated with new appliances. For those who are interested in leasing one of their apartments, they can either fill out a contact from on their website, or give them a call at 215-205-2400.



About 1401 Walnut

Centrally located at the corner of Broad and Walnut, steps from the finest restaurants, shops and salons the city has to offer, this apartment rental near Rittenhouse Square features 36 spacious units ranging from 1,050-2,450 SF. With all units featuring dramatic city views, luxury comes standard. Offering an exclusive location and breath-taking views, 1401 Walnut is close to everything, and far from ordinary. It's at an unheard of location where sophisticated design amenities and residents converge.