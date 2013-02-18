1401 Walnut Is Now Available for 1 & 2 Bedroom Leases

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- When it comes to living in a big city like Philadelphia, comfort, enjoyment, and safety are at the top of the list when people start to look for someplace to call home. The best condos in Philadelphia at 1401 Walnut have everything that one would look for in a city home, and now have 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available for lease.



The luxury apartments in Philadelphia Pa combine center city living with extravagance. Being located on Philadelphia’s Walnut Street Row puts the residents at 1401 Walnut right in the epicenter of some of the city’s finest retail stores as well as award-winning restaurants. For people that aren’t from Philadelphia, great food is something that the city cherishes and is known for, and being in the middle of everything gives people tons of options for different types of sophisticated cuisine.



Accompanied with world renowned arts, entertainment and culture, Philadelphia can be a very entertaining place to live. With great sports teams for every season and the best diehard fans in the country, there is always something to do. Whether it’s traveling down Broad Street to the stadiums, tailgating, or visiting one of the many sports bars, a person will always find friendly fans to cheer on the local teams with.



1401 Walnut offers its residents the best spot possible to live in Philadelphia with upscale amenities that would be expected from a luxury apartment like this. Contact one of the leasing agents or visit http://www.1401walnut.com/ to take a virtual tour of the 1 & 2 Bedroom apartments that are available.



About 1401 Walnut

Centrally located at the corner of Broad and Walnut, steps from the finest restaurants, shops and salons the city has to offer, this apartment rental near Rittenhouse Square features 36 spacious units ranging from 1,050-2,450 SF. With all units featuring dramatic city views, luxury comes standard. Offering an exclusive location and breath-taking views, 1401 Walnut is close to everything, and far from ordinary. It's at an unheard of location where sophisticated design amenities and residents converge.



For more information, visit http://www.1401walnut.com/