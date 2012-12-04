1401 Walnut Now Has 1 Bedroom Apartments Available

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- With the influx of job opportunities and business ventures making their way into Philadelphia, professionals new to the area need a haven to rest their heads at night. Not just a place to crawl into and fall asleep, but a place where a person can come home and relax in luxury after a stressful day. 1401 Walnut has beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments now available to suit the needs of the most prestigious people in Philadelphia.



The city is a beautiful place during the holiday season. Having a luxury apartment in Philadelphia, with the beautiful sky line, it’s bound to take the breath away from all who view it from the apartments at 1401 Walnut. Living in the heart of the art district of Philadelphia and having the city’s finest restaurants right at the resident’s fingertips, makes living in 1401 the essential place for Center City Philadelphia apartment living. 1401 Walnut offers the best living space for the “work hard, play hard” mentality that Philadelphia has been known for.



With the finest amenities that luxury apartments can provide, their apartments have sub-zero refrigerators, Viking and Bosch appliances, self-closing bathroom and kitchen drawers, a front-loading washer/dryer, textured Italian hardwood floors, and granite countertops. These city view apartments of Philadelphia are a must for the ones who deserve to live in the lap of luxury.



About 1401 Walnut:

Centrally located at the corner of Broad and Walnut, steps from the finest restaurants, shops and salons the city has to offer, this apartment rental near Rittenhouse Square features 36 spacious units ranging from 1,050-2,450 SF. With all units featuring dramatic city views and private outdoor space, luxury comes standard. Offering an exclusive location and breath-taking views, 1401 Walnut is close to everything, and far from ordinary. It's at an unheard of location where sophisticated design amenities and residents converge.



For more information, visit http://www.1401walnut.com