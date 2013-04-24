1401 Walnut Now Leasing 1 & 2 Bedroom Luxury Apartments in Philadelphia for May 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Looking for a luxury apartment near Center City, Philadelphia? Well, in the heart of the city’s premier shopping district, interested individuals, couples, and families can have the opportunity to experience luxury living while residing in one of the apartments at 1401 Walnut. For those who are interested in not only seeing, but leasing one of their luxury apartments, 1401 Walnut has just announced that they are now leasing 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartments in Philadelphia for May 2013.



Living in 1401 Walnut will provide the life of luxury that many people only dream about. For most people, it is their goal to be able to experience luxury at some point in their lives, and by living at 1401 Walnut, residents will surely be able to embrace it. With the best hand-picked amenities that luxury apartments should provide, many if not all of the 1401 Walnut apartments have sub-zero refrigerators, Viking and Bosch appliances, self-closing bathroom and kitchen drawers, front-loading washers/dryers, textured Italian hardwood floors, and granite countertops. There is no denying that these luxurious apartments are a must for those who long to live, work, and thrive in the lap of luxury.



1401 Walnut is close to everything in Philadelphia including the rich history of the Avenue of the Arts, which is located across the street. With many amenities just steps away from 1401 Walnut, this is clearly the choice for luxurious, rental living in the City of Brotherly Love. The apartments at 1401 Walnut give new meaning to a life of luxury in city living, to hear more please visit http://www.1401walnut.com.



About 1401 Walnut

Centrally located at the corner of Broad and Walnut, steps from the finest restaurants, shops and salons the city has to offer, this apartment rental near Rittenhouse Square features 36 spacious units ranging from 1,050-2,450 SF. With all units featuring dramatic city views, luxury comes standard. Offering an exclusive location and breath-taking views, 1401 Walnut is close to everything, and far from ordinary. It's at an unheard of location where sophisticated design amenities and residents converge.