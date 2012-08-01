1401 Walnut Now Offering Luxury Rental Apartments in Philadelphia at Affordable Rates

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- The new apartments in Philadelphia at 1401 Walnut are more than just apartments in Philly; they are the most luxurious apartments Philadelphia can boast. 1401 Walnut’s are also now available to rent at more affordable rates that will give any potential resident the stylish, comfortable, and luxurious apartment they are searching for!



These days, more and more people are searching for apartments for rent in Philadelphia so that they can avoid paying a large amount of money in order to own their own home. For those people who are looking for apartments in Philadelphia, there is no doubt that 1401 Walnut is the best choice.



A Spokesperson for 1401 Walnut said, “On our website potential residents will be able to find extensive listings of properties for rent and sale not just in Philadelphia, but the rest of the US. All of these listings are regularly updated and verified bringing both the sellers and the buyers on the same page. We are also dedicated to providing the best services for anyone who has a certain budget in mind.” Some of the features a person can find in these luxury apartments are private outdoor spaces, up to thirteen foot ceilings, recessed halogen lighting, Poggenphl gourmet kitchens, floating bathroom sinks, and much more amenities that will make anyone’s life luxurious!



1401 Walnut is centrally located at the corner of Broad and Walnut in Philadelphia, PA, a few steps away from the best restaurants, shops, and salons the city of Philadelphia has to offer. To schedule an appointment in order to see their space, take a minute to complete and submit the contact us form on their website www.1401walnut.com, or call their leasing broker Carol Sano of SSH Real Estate at 215-528-9618.