1401 Walnut Now Offers Condos in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- 1401 Walnut now provides luxury high-end living to residents in Center City with their 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Philadelphia. 1401 Walnut is centrally located at the corner of Broad and Walnut in Philadelphia, PA, steps from the best restaurants, shops and salons the city has to offer.



The Center City, Philadelphia apartment complex features dramatic views of the city. Offering an exclusive location, breathtaking views, and high end finishes (Subzero fridge, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, Italian tile, hardwood floors), 1401 Walnut is close to everything in the city, including the rich history of the Avenue of the Arts, which is located across the street.



On apartmentratings.com, a recent resident of 1401 Walnut had this to say about the exceptional management of the best condos in Philadelphia: “I just moved out of 1401 Walnut Street after living there for three full years. I had a fantastic experience there, and would recommend to anyone interested in moving to Center City. The property manager and staff is great. Whenever we would have any issue with our unit (which only happened like three times in 3 years) she would send someone over to fix it within an hour or so. They truly had outstanding service. The maintenance staff was always friendly and diligent, always going above and beyond what they needed to do, and I would argue it was all due to the manager’s leadership. She was always on top of everything, always ready to stop and have a chat, see how things were going. Truly can't complain. If you are looking for something in Center City, give her a call, and I am sure she can help you out. 1401 Walnut is a great example of how great property management can make an apartment into a home.”



People interested in living in the luxury apartments for rent in Philadelphia, visit www.1401walnut.com for more information.