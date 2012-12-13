1401 Walnut Now Offers Luxurious Apartments For Rent In Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- 1401 Walnut now offers luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for residents in Philadelphia. The new apartments at 1401 Walnut are more than just apartments; they are the best City View apartments in Philadelphia. The apartments at 1401 Walnut give new meaning to a life of luxury in city living.



Living at 1401 Walnut will be a dream comes true to many residents wanting to live in Philadelphia which boast some of the world’s finest retailers and award winning restaurants. The luxury apartments in Philadelphia are located in the heart of The Avenue of the Arts, the city’s epicenter for arts, culture and entertainment. With many amenities just steps away from the apartment complex, this is clearly the new choice for luxurious, rental living in a vibrant world class city.



Inside the Center City Philadelphia apartment rentals, residents will enjoy such luxuries as recessed Halogen Lighting, a Sub Zero stainless steel refrigerator, self-closing bathroom and kitchen drawers, washer/dryer, textured Italian hardwood floors and granite countertops. The abundance of exclusive amenities is what makes 1401 Walnut the best luxury rentals Philadelphia has to offer.



About 1401 Walnut:

Centrally located at the corner of Broad and Walnut, steps from the finest restaurants, shops and salons the city has to offer, this luxury apartment rental complex near Rittenhouse Square features 36 spacious units ranging from 1,050-2,450 SF. With all units featuring dramatic city views, luxury comes standard. Offering an exclusive location and breath-taking views, 1401 Walnut is close to everything, and far from ordinary. It's where an unheard of location, sophisticated design amenities and residents converge.



For more information, visit http://www.1401walnut.com/.