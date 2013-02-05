1401 Walnut's Leasing Brokers Are Now Meeting with People Looking to Move to Philadelphia's Premiere Luxury Rentals in 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- It is a new year full of promise and hope. With that comes change and for those who want to step up not only how they live but where they live, 1401 Walnut’s leasing brokers are now available to meet with anyone who is looking to move into Philadelphia’s premiere luxury apartments in 2013.



From the stainless steel appliances in the kitchen to the location of the building being at the epicenter of one of the most exciting and bustling cities in the country, the center city Philadelphia apartments at 1401 Walnut are where the elite rest their heads in the city of brotherly love. With some of the most breath taking views of this nation’s most historical city and the top restaurants of all varieties right at its door step, 1401 Walnut luxury apartments are the sure choice for those who are looking to live in luxury and experience the upper echelon of living.



Anyone who is in the exciting process of relocating to Philadelphia, or moving within the city of Philadelphia who wants to experience all that 1401 Walnut has to offer, should contact the leasing brokers Mary Genovese Colvin or Margaux Genovese Pelegrin to set up an appointment to see these beautiful living spaces at mary@maryonthesquare.com and margaux@maryonthesquare.com. Everyone who sees these amazing luxury rentals in Philadelphia are sure to fall in love with them and all that they have to offer and provide both inside the apartments themselves and outside with the life style and scenery that comes along with them.



About 1401 Walnut

Centrally located at the corner of Broad and Walnut, steps from the finest restaurants, shops and salons the city has to offer, this apartment rental near Rittenhouse Square features 36 spacious units ranging from 1,050-2,450 SF. With all units featuring dramatic city views and private outdoor space, luxury comes standard. Offering an exclusive location and breath-taking views, 1401 Walnut is close to everything, and far from ordinary. It's at an unheard of location where sophisticated design amenities and residents converge.



For more information, visit http://www.1401walnut.com/