143 Designs Expands to the Southern States and Hires Two New Sales Representatives

Blacklick, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Shop 143, an online Boutique that makes, jewelry and accessories ,has hired two new sales representatives. Introducing Sales Rep Moira Yon who handles the Florida, Mississippi, Georgia and Texas areas and Sales Rep Sara Cazeault who handles North and South Carolina, Virginia, Delaware and Maryland. Last March they also hired New England Sales Rep Karen Sorem Wood and she grew the retail business the company from 20 shops to 45 retailers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maine



How Shop143 came about



Gigi and Molly are sisters who were from Scituate, MA. They were inspired by the love story of the Minot Lighthouse in their hometown and it stuck. Gigi had to move to Ohio for her husbands business, and Molly moved to Florida for the same reason. They were both homesick and to relieve the sadness, they stared creating jewelry that reminded them of the sea. designs Gigi starting with handstamped 143 necklaces , reminding her of the special lighthouse that flashed 143 , which means I LOVE YOU..,soon molly was tweaking the designs and making her own, and the two decided to form a company.. with a coastal flair. In two short years the company has gone from selling a few necklaces on their facebook page to a presence in over 50 retail locations and strong online sales, surprising even the sisters!



Shop143’s website

Shop143 has a website that you can gain access through here: http://www.shop143.com/ . You can also take a look at their FB page found here..: https://www.facebook.com/143Designs . In their website you can find all of the products that they have made for everyone. You can find their entire lineup for jewelry, their laser cut items, the monograms, the 143 gifts , perfect for weddings and showers and babies.



The best thing about their website is what you see on their website you can buy them right away. They have online shopping integrated in their website and you will only need to just pay your purchases through PayPal or any major credit card.You can purchase all of their products by just clicking on their product categories and then adding to the cart the product of your choice. They will ship your purchases right away . They encourage their customer base to visit the local retailers ,and if they cant find what they need, or are looking for something completely customizable, they will get that done!



Why their jewelry



If you ever wanted something romantic and that resembles the crisp blue sea and ocean, then these products are for you. Their designs will bring back memories of that special vacation of summers by the beach. Their most popular design which is a lighthouse signifies the legend of Minot Light in Scituate, Massachusetts. The designs themselves though are objects that are related to the sea like anchors, lighthouses, mermaids and more. Recently the girls have found a local factory in Rhode Island and do all the designing themselves but have the bracelets cast and enameled there…to keep up with the demand. The company has a rich local feeling, and believes 100 % that everything must be made by them or at least by local vendors in the USA…They are told time again to source their products overseas and get better pricing, but the girls refuse..if its not made in USA, you will not find it at 143Designs.



Now that they have expanded through the southern states, there will be more chances for the southerners to purchase the products of Shop143. As their business flourishes, they hope that they will have more retailers in the US in the future.



Contact:

Gigi O'Neil Golato

(9614) 738-9371

VOG143@aol.com

www.shop143.com