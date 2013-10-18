15 Minutes Per Day of Activity Can Add 3 Years to Life

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Exercise improves the body’s health in numerous ways. Reduction in weight, improved cognitive ability, better overall mental well-being, and many other things are side effects of an active lifestyle. But how much activity does it take to increase a person’s longevity? A new study published by The Lancet suggests that as little as 15 minutes per day of brisk walking or other activity can add up to three years to a person’s life.



Researchers compared the activity levels and health records for over 400,000 participants over the span of 13 years. After factoring in differences in weight, sex, age, and a variety of other health indicators, they found that those who engaged in physical activity for 15 minutes or more each day increased their overall life expectancy by three years. Research also found this amount of activity to be associated with a lower incidence of cancer –related deaths.



Aside from the fact that this small amount of physical activity can add up to large health benefits, researchers hope this small recommendation will encourage patients and the populous to move more. Every person desires a long and healthy life, and having that small goal to work for is something easily accomplishable. Once this goal is reached, scientists and physicians have hopes that those experiencing the benefits of physical activity (mentioned above) will set a new goal and increase this amount of time.



Either way, the health benefits of any sort of activity cannot be understated, and this little change in physical activity can lead to better health and a longer, more enjoyable, lifespan.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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