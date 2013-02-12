15 Minutes Saves 15% That Auto Insurance Doesn't Pay

Niles, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Billions of dollars in commercials by captive direct only companies like State Farm, Allstate, Geico, or American Family for example makes Insurance buying look 'fun' and easy. Consumers think, hey you don't need an agent or you can cut out the middle man. You can save hundreds and go to a website to do it yourself. This is far from the truth.



The following is a case where the policyholder believed what the television reptiles tell you about saving 15% in 15 minutes. And as a result he would soon realize that the advice of that reptile was really that of a 'snake' in lizard's skin! What happened?



Recently a 'fellow' independent agent wrote about how a consumer came to him and only purchased the home insurance policy. He tried to sell him an auto policy. But the captive direct policy that customer bought online for his auto was cheaper. The customer figured they're all the same.



A few months later that customer had his car stolen! The customer was told his 'stolen' car was not covered and they won't pay. Even though the independent agent only sold the home policy he investigated further as a courtesy. According to the agent, “For this customer, our insured's auto was stolen and destroyed. The carrier denied the claim because his keys were in the car and there was no sign of forced entry. According to the adjuster, the policy does not cover theft without evidence of forcible entry."



This would not normally happen in personal auto policies like those issued under the ISO because there is no restriction like the one in this company's insurance policy. Restrictions apply in this case because that is how the policy was written for that captive direct company. This 15 minutes cost the consumer over $20,000.



This is why many consumers are turning to independent agents to find specific insurance companies that do not have these restrictions.



