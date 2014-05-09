15 Minutes to a Better Interview: Bestselling Book Gives Job Candidates Vital Insight Into How Hiring Managers Think

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- With the job market more competitive than ever, simply arriving at an interview with a dozen prepared answers isn’t going to distinguish one candidate from another. However, an in-demand and hugely insightful book by a veteran Hiring Manager is finally giving candidates a look into the mind of the decision makers – as they discover the core basics of what it really takes to come out on top.



‘What I Wish EVERY Job Candidate Knew: 15 Minutes to a Better Interview’ is the work of Russell Tuckerton, who has conducted more than one hundred interviews for everything from startup firms to Fortune 500 companies. This short and action-driven book shares the advice that Hiring Managers have previously kept under wraps…



Synopsis:

Stop Making Mistakes Candidates Make Over and Over Again - Do You Want the Job?



Learn from my 20 years of interviewing and hiring people just like you, across multiple Fortune 500 companies.



You're qualified for the job - it should be yours. Let me show you what goes through the head of the interviewer so you can use it to your advantage. An advantage others won't have.



I've captured a highly condensed set of recommendations in this book that will put you in the very small set of interviewees that will stand above other candidates. Whether you are seeking an entry level or an experienced management position these recommendations will give you the edge. I see "bad" behaviors across all levels of interviews, without candidates even being aware of what they are doing that prevents them from being hired. You don't need to memorize 101 interview questions and answers. You need actual experiences from the other side of the table to guide you.



Is the book you're reading now written by the person who decides to hire you, or by someone else involved in the process such as a recruiter or human resources role? If so their guidance may get you an interview, but won't give you insight into what goes through the manager's head.



“This book is radically different to anything else currently on the market,” says Tuckerton. “Most interviewing books take an ‘if this should happen – say this’ approach. Mine has a use-it-now approach that tells readers exactly what to do – rather than filling their heads with hundreds of mock answers just in case two or three of the questions actually come up. In just fifteen minutes, any reader can dramatically increase their chances of shining as the best candidate.”



Continuing, “The only person who can make the call is the Hiring Manager which, with my experience, makes this book so powerful. The traditional HR author can show someone how to get their resume opened and read, but not how to actually get the job. I show readers how Hiring Managers think, what they feel, how they form impressions and how to use all of these opportunities to their direct advantage.”



To date, the book has garnered rave reviews. For example, Nathan Mercer comments, “I work in a career center and there are points made in this book that other books of much longer length and very pricey just don't seem to touch on. This should be in everyone’s library to read at least a few days before the interview so you can really digest some of the wisdom that the author is shares.



Tuckerton gives sage advice and really tries to change the paradigm of the reader. You need to think like a hiring manager when you go for an interview, not an interviewee!”



Stacy Litz adds, “Wow, what an important book to read! Considering most of all need to go on an interview once, twice or fifty times in our lives, we need to know these important tips. The best thing is that this book is written by an actual hiring manager! REAL tips that matter!”



‘What I Wish EVERY Job Candidate Knew: 15 Minutes to a Better Interview’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1kQS8bq.



About the Author:

A corporate executive with over 20 years of experience will share his experiences and decision making process on hiring for all types of positions.