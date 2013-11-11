15 New Kate Spade Bags for 2013 Are Showcased at the-New-Fashion.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Kate Spade has created some stunning looking bags in recent years, and her new collection of bags for 2013 are no exception.



The-New-Fashion.com have just featured 15 new Kate Spade bags for 2013 in this new article, and there is quite a varied selection to choose from.



This 2013 collection includes cross body bags, tote bags and satchels, as well as purses, wristlets and continental-style wallets. There is even a super stylish laptop case for fashion-conscious women.



Commenting on this selection of bags, a spokeswoman for The-New-Fashion.com said:



"I bought my first Kate Spade bag back in 2011, which was a gorgeous shoulder bag that I still use today, and ever since then I have kept an eye on all of her new bags because they never fail to disappoint."



"This selection of 2013 bags certainly doesn't disappoint because I would love to own them all if I could."



"My favorite bags are the black and white striped crossbody bag and the black and white striped small leslie. However I also think that the plain black wristlet and the mercury purse in particular are both absolutely adorable."



"These bags may not the cheapest ones on the market, but these are all classy, luxury bags that are sure to impress all of your friends."



Anyone that would like to view this new selection of Kate Spade bags for 2013, can do so by visiting:



http://the-new-fashion.com/2013/11/08/15-stunning-new-bags-for-2013-from-kate-spade/



About The-New-Fashion.com

The-New-Fashion.com alerts people to the latest women's fashion trends and showcases some of the best new items of clothing that come on to the market.