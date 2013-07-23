15% off JacVapour Discount Code Released by eCig Deals

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The popular electronic cigarette discount website, eCig Deals, has recently published a JacVapour discount code granting 15% off any JacVapour order. The discount page also offers a brief review of JacVapour’s best selling starter, the JacVapour V1P PCC Starter Kit. The review mentions that JacVapour currently gives buyers the option between 4 nicotine strengths and a wide range of flavours. E-liquid flavours include: Menthol, Cappuccino, Tobacco Virgin, Tobacco Reds USA, Cherry and Vanilla.



The V1P PCC starter comes with 1x PCC, 1x USB PCC charge cable, 1x battery and 5x cartomisers. The main downside of the JacVapour V1P PCC is that it lacks the ability to directly charge the e-cig battery without the use of the personal charge case. Pros listed on why to purchase the kit in this review include the ability to refill cartomisers and the seemingly ridiculous level of options available. JacVapour is an electronic cigarette distributor based out of Scotland and saw a sharp rise in sales alongside that of the general electronic cigarette industry. Although they lack tobacco, electronic cigarettes remain a controversial topic in the eyes of health professionals as their long-term side effects have yet to be determined.



eCig Deals is a UK-based discount site founded in 2013 by former tobacco smoker, Brian Logan. After trying his first electronic cigarette in 2011, Logan found it rather easy to quit his over 20-year habit of smoking. After switching to vaping, he realized the growing number of electronic cigarette companies and that the competition caused many of them to offer discounts like the Jac vapour promo code . However, he noticed that there wasn’t a website devoted to organizing the various discount code and as a result, created eCig Deals. Logan remains the primary contributing writer of electronic cigarette reviews on the site and hopes eCig Deals will soon become a community of electronic cigarette users. Furthermore, Logan encourages any readers to provide suggestions or codes that he may have missed to better improve the site.



