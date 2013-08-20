15% off White Cloud E Cig Coupon Released by eCig Vision

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- eCig Vision has posted their 15% off White Cloud e-cig coupon for Starter Kits and 10% off all White Cloud orders coupon codes on their webpage. White Cloud is an electronic cigarette manufacturer and distributor based out of Florida. The e-cigarette company launched in 2008 and has since experienced a large expansion due to the overall positive climate of the electronic cigarette industry.



White Cloud primarily markets rechargeable/ disposable electronic cigarettes and accessories. The 15% off White Cloud cigarette coupon for starter kits is a rare sight as the company already aims to be targeted at budget-conscious e-cig users. White Cloud advertises a total of five electronic cigarette starter kits that range in price from $49.95 all the way to $159.96. The 5 kits are the: Cirrus 2 Starter, Cirrus 3 Starter, Cirrus Variety Starter, Cirrus 3X Starter and Phantom Electronic Cigarette Starter Kit, in ascending order of price. Applying the 15% off coupon code to the baseline Cirrus 2 Electronic Cigarette Starter Kit makes it $42.46, a savings of $7.49! Of course this savings figure will increase with more expensive starters.



In addition to the 15% off White Cloud Cigarettes coupon code for starter kits, eCig Vision also offers 10% off all orders. This gives White Cloud’s regular customers a chance to save on refill cartridges and accessories. New users are encouraged to read eCig Vision’s review on White Cloud as it provides the basic benefits and downsides of the company’s products. Positives of White Cloud are their wide variety of flavors, 3 battery options and solid white vapor production. Cons listed are the high nicotine content and what the writer refers to as a gimmicky white vapor.



Laura Brandel founded eCig Vision after she herself had switched to electronic cigarettes. Through her research, Brandel was unable to find a detailed review site on electronic cigarettes and as a result launched eCig Vision in 2013. She hopes that the website will one day grow into a community of vapers. Visit eCig Vision for more information on electronic cigarettes.



Laura Brandel

eCig Vision

Colorado, US

contact@ecigvision.com

http://www.ecigvision.com