15 Year Old Entrepreneur Andy Dewar Embarks on Business Idea That He Hopes Will Make Millions

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Andy Dewar, 15 originally from Scotland but living in Essex is not afraid to take on the Internet giants that control the world wide web, this time it's Google!



Andy has just started his own ad network, JustAdvertise.me, similar to Google's Adsense and Adwords. You're probably thinking, how on earth is he going to do that?! Well here's how, Andy plans to only take a 20% commision on the sales from the site, compared to Google's gigantic 49% stake in the publishers earnings.



If you're a bit confused on the way JustAdvertise.me works, here's a snippet taken from the company website that should help you. "JustAdvertise.me is a new, dynamic ad network that is doing all it can to help its publishers and advertisers, a publisher is a website owner who can put a code on there website and run ads and get paid per click on the ads. The advertisers run their campaigns on JustAdvertise.me and only pay if they get results, simple!"



Google made $756,000,000,000 (yes that's billion) on this business model last year, Andy plans to make more!



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