15N Creative - a One-Stop Solution to All Branding and Marketing Needs

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- 15N Creative is a well-known and recognized full service marketing and consulting firm dedicated to deliver the unsurpassed best in the field of branding and special events marketing . The company specializes in innovative cutting edge concepts and ideas.



The various services offered by 15N Creative include but are not limited to:



- Special Event Consulting

- Nightclub Design and Concepts

- Corporate Events

- Live Concerts and Entertainment

- Concept Development

- Branding & Business Development



15N Creative offers over the top designs and entertainment assistance to casinos, nightclubs, restaurants and high profile clients. They are reputed in strategic marketing and special events design, always ready to take up a challenge for your business to become the next big success story. The firm is led by Branden Michael Powers, who is the reason behind the success story of many casinos, music productions, entertainment festivals, restaurants, nightclubs and major event promotions.



Branden Powers was recently associated with the Hard Rock Hotel and Casinos as the Creative Director and has since left his job to concentrate on his creative consulting company, 15N Creative. He has established himself as a highly successful and pioneering businessman, not only in the entertainment industry, but also beyond. His work has been recognized all over the United States of America and has been bestowed with the honor of being in the "Who's Who in American Business".



His success has earned him respect by various top colleges in the US and he has lectured at many of them. Branden Powers has been listed in Wikipedia, which is the most famous online encyclopedia, as one of the two founding fathers of the underground Rave Movement in the 1990s. He was also associated with the internationally celebrated Narnia Festivals and one of the main reasons behind ensuring that it reached the size of 60,000 attendees .Narnia was awarded Event of the Year in Life Magazine and was featured on MTV.



Global Underground Network and World Evolution, two companies started by Mr.Powers had become America’s largest underground music festival production companies. He has an incomparable experience in the field of events, having organized hundreds of events, in all sizes. Most of the events that were produced by his company were featured in Forbes,NBC Nightly News, CNN, SPIN, Details, Playboy ,Rolling Stone, NY Times, L.A. times and many, many more. He had become an expert and specialist at creating innovative ideas to reach Generation X, Y and Z and hence, was hired by Sony and Camel cigarettes as a consultant.



Two-feature length documentaries acknowledged Mr. Powers work and made him the subject of the short films. Cleopatra Productions produced one of the documentaries and another was created by the UCLA. Apart from the short films, his groundbreaking and ingenious work has also been the focus of art galleries and museums around the world.



Mr. Powers spoke recently to CNN about what is needed to create the next big thing Vegas needs to get over the current recession phase.



Mr. Powers is the father of two, and a former semi pro skateboarder. Apart from all his achievements, he is a painter, writer and philosopher, now you know from where all the creativity emerges.



“It was a pleasure working with 15N Creative. From the very scratch, they took care of everything, always keeping in mind what I was expecting and keeping up with my demands and desires. Branden is highly creative and his ideas can give any competitor a run for his money.” Says John M. (a satisfied 15N Creative’s client)



With the long list of successes and achievements made by just one man, Branden Powers, his efficiency and competence in organizing and managing nightclubs, restaurants, casinos, theme parks, entertainment, festivals, and so on has been well-established. You can help your business become the top its field by consulting with his firm 15N Creative.



About 15N Creative

15N Creative is a full-service creative marketing and consulting firm that specializes in innovative concepts and special events. Led by renowned nightlife impresario and creative design consultant Branden Michael Powers, the Las Vegas-based firm is known for going the extra mile to achieve results to the satisfaction of clients and industry leaders.



Media Contact:

Name: Branden Powers

Phone Number:- 702 809 3636

Email ID:- branden@15ncreative.com

http://www.15NCreative.com/