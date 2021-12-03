+16% CAGR & COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Market Can See USD 1374 Billion by 2027 Major Companies Are SAP SE, Cognizant, Adobe Inc., Dell EMC, Accenture Plc, Broadcom Inc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2021 -- The global Digital Transformation Market is valued at approximately USD 405 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.50 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The growing demand in the Digital Transformation Market has been increased in the recent times of 2021 and is expected to increase more by 2027. Companies and industries are promoting the adoption of related gadgets in addition to records-wealthy and analytics answers. Moreover, those answers permit the combination of intelligence into business operations and methods to facilitate improved and powerful purchaser engagements, whereas riding operational optimization. Digital transformation allows organizations to improve their operational performance, consumer revel in, logo recognition, and client retention ratios. Moreover, digitally transformed businesses can adapt to the changing technological landscape and might address sudden shifts in the industry due to the recent pandemic. The report also covers and anticipates the market trends and the forecast for 2021-2027.



Book Your Free Sample Report @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/report-sample/42271



Major Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Due to the recent impact of Covid-19, the market trends have been changed and the market growth rate has increased due to Digital Transformation in the market. Every enterprise faces one-of-a-kind sets of business growth demanding situations, along with sales operation, organization collaboration, and virtual consumer base. Digital transformation answers effectively deal with challenges unique to the enterprise segment as well as the industry region. The backbone of digital transformation answers, facts, remains a severely crucial aspect that most groups discover difficult to manipulate. The incompetence of managing exabytes and petabytes of facts has improved the chances of security breaches and data losses. In today's aggressive market, advertising and marketing groups require real-time and comfortable facts to supply an amazing customer revel in. Organizations are amassing facts via multiple touchpoints and degree them virtually. Such records are used in help and conversation and can encompass a selection of facts kinds.



Extracting price from statistics has ended up a key requirement for corporations to successfully mitigate dangers, aim for valuable customers, and examine company overall performance. Monetizing those information belongings calls for the supply of enough quantity of data. However, records consolidation from terrific information assets into meaningful facts can incite various new demanding situations for corporations, especially centralized commercial enterprise firms. The digital transformation market forecast from 2021-2027 is also been projected in this report with the latest trends in the market.



New Year and Christmas Event Discount offers are valid till the end of 2021. Check Discount Now @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/check-discount/42271



Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Cloud Computing

Big Data and Analytics

Mobility/Social Media

Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence



By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud



By Vertical:

BFSI

Retail

Education

Healthcare

IT and telecom

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government

Others



The market is been divided by technology used by the Internet of Things, Cloud Computing, Big Data & Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Mobility Solutions, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, Robotic Process Automation. With the end-use industry Retail, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, Supply Chain & Logistics, Utilities, Manufacturing, Insurance, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Banking & Financial Services, Education and others. Also, the industry size is based on the Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Based on market process Customer transformation, Operational Transformation, Product Transformation and Workforce Transformation in the Digital Transformation Market.



Regional Outlook

In Digital Transformation Market the regions from North America includes the U.S., Canada.

In Europe, regions are the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Form Asia-Pacific regions like China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. Latin America includes Mexico, Argentina, Chile, RoLATM, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia- Pacific regions are expected to dominate the market.



Competitive Landscape

The most important players working in the international Digital Transformation Market are Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Cognizant, Adobe Inc., Dell EMC, IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Marlabs Inc., Accenture plc, Broadcom Inc.



Buy This Exclusive Report For USD 3950 Only @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/checkout/42271



Key Questions Answered in the Report.

1. Who are the key players in the Digital Transformation Market?

Answer: Dell EMC, Cognizant, Accenture PLC, Google, Capgemini, Siemens AG, Cognex Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., etc, are the key players in the Digital Transformation Market.



2. Which region is expected to dominate the market?

Answer: The Asia-Pacific region is likely to rule the market.



Contact Us:

Akash Anand

Head of Business Development & Strategy

sales@intelligencemarketreport.com

Phone: +44 20 8144 2758