16% Fall Rise in Construction Starts in America

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2021 -- Construction has suffered like many other industries thanks to the events of the past year or so but this Fall there have been many positive signs. In October, for example, total construction starts increased by 16%. Following a slowdown in the third quarter of this year due to the ongoing issues arising from the pandemic, the figures in October could indicate the beginning of a long-term improvement in construction prospects. A significant rise in the number of non-residential construction projects is having a big impact on the future health of the sector - and the recent infrastructure bill has also been flagged as a potential growth factor. Nevertheless, despite the positive numbers, there are still many challenges that currently face the construction sector in America. Among some of the most significant are shortages of key materials, as well as high prices and the issues that surround shortages of essential labor.



With a nationwide reputation as a construction recruiter, LVI Associates operates across the USA in all major cities, including key hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. As a leading specialist construction recruiter, the firm provides a full spectrum of support over a broad range of different hiring areas, from building services and construction to forensics, power, renewable energy, transportation and water & environmental. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals the firm is a go to for organizations of all types keen to recruit the best talent to drive innovation and growth. Individuals keen to take a career-defining next step will benefit from the firm's international networks, as well as LVI Associates' contacts at many different enterprises, from small, agile businesses to international household names. The firm works with a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to create innovative hiring options for all recruitment needs.



Because talent drives growth, LVI associates is a construction recruiter focused on ensuring that its clients have the resources necessary to do more than simply survive, no matter what the economic or political conditions. The firm's nationwide coverage in the USA is backed by a robust international network. Not only is the American team part of a 1,000+ strong global workforce but the firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Consultants at LVI Associates are well looked after and receive plenty of development input - all are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As LVI Associates is such a well-established construction recruiter there are currently many roles available via the firm today - including Stormwater Engineer, Civil Technical Manager and Restoration Consultant.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.