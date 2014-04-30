Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “1,6-Hexanediol Market by Application (Polyurethanes, Coatings, Acrylates, Adhesives, Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Plasticizers, and Others) and By Geography (NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, & ROW) – Trends and Forecasts to 2019“ report to its research database.



The report covers the global 1,6-Hexanediol market. It divides the market on the basis of applications and geography. The market data for these types is given with respect to volume (Kilotons) and value ($Million). The market value of 1,6-Hexanediol was estimated to be $569 million in 2013 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of about 8.3% from 2014 to 2019. The data mentioned in the report are based on the overall demand for the 1,6-Hexanediol.



The total market for 1,6-Hexanediol has been analyzed based on the Porter’s five forces model. This gives an idea about the current proceedings in the industry at the commercial level. The study provides the value chain analysis with respect to 1,6-Hexanediol raw materials, manufacturers, and end-users. The value chain describes the key contributors to the materials market at different stages from product development to end use. It represents the top players that are contributing to the global1,6-Hexanediol industry.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/16-hexanediol-market-by-application-polyurethanes-coatings-acrylates-adhesives-unsaturated-polyester-resins-plasticizers-and-others-and-by-geography-na-europe-asia-pacific-row-trends-market-report.html .



The impact of different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in the emerging economies of China, Japan, and India. It is backed by large population needs increased manufacturing growth, and newer industrial applications. Also, the economic stability in the European region and U.S. has affected the economy of other developed countries that are of key importance for the commercial success of new materials and its end-user market.



The global 1,6-Hexanediol market is also classified based on different applications.The key companies in this market are BASF (Germany), Ube Industries (Japan), Lanxess (Germany), Lishui Nanming Co., Ltd. (China), Fushun Tianfu Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China), and Perstorp AB (Sweden). These companies are consistently focusing on expanding their production capacity to achieve a competitive advantage, and thereby serve the customers more effectively. The investments in expansions was the most preferred strategies by the top players in 2012.



The different strategies adopted by the leading companies to capture the market in developing economies include expansions and partnerships. These companies are projected to focus on expansions with larger capacities to cater the high demand statistics of the market. Sweden-based leading chemicals manufacturer, Perstorp AB, recently entered into the market and expanded its business, as its inclination with the high growth markets. It is expected that more companies will start the production of 1,6-Hexanediol to cater the increasing demand, globally.



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The Asia-Pacific region with rising end-user industry demand emerged to be the driving factor for this market, with China being the leading country in the consumption of 1,6-Hexanediol, due to the increased demand from the allied industries and large population needs. The emerging economies, such as India, Brazil, and Russia are further lined up for improved growth in this market with healthier socioeconomic factors.



The report also presents a competitive landscape covering different strategies and developments such as expansions and agreements undertaken by the leading companies in the past few years. Furthermore, different 1,6-Hexanediol market participants are also profiled in the report.



Scope of the report



The report segments the global 1,6-Hexanediol market as:



The global 1,6-Hexanediol market has been covered in detail in this report. In order to provide an all-round picture, the current market demand and forecasts have also been included.



On the basis of applications:

- Polyurethanes

- Coatings

- Acrylates

- Adhesives

- Unsaturated Polyester Resins

- Plasticizers

- Others



On the basis of geography:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- ROW



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