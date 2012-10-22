16-Time, Non-Fiction Children's Book Author, John Micklos, Jr., Announces a Free, Live Teleconference

Latham, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Non-fiction children’s book author, John Micklos, Jr., will present a free, live teleconference training, entitled “More Than Just Facts: Writing Nonfiction for Young Readers” on Wednesday, October 24, 2012 at 7:00 pm EST. As the author of a dozen books in the history and biography genres, John Micklos, Jr., will share secrets for researching, writing, and selling books in these areas.



He will give the listeners a nuts-and-bolts approach to researching and writing books that grab a young reader's interest (and a publisher's). Listeners will also learn how to pitch nonfiction ideas to publishers, how to research nonfiction subjects, and how to write nonfiction in a compelling, yet accurate manner.



About Writing for Children Live

Writing for Children Live is dedicated to helping aspiring children’s book authors to get trained by the best experts in the field of children’s literature, through free, live teleconferences and webinars. For more information about Angela Morrison’s presentations or Writing for Children Live’s programs, visit http://www.writingforchildrenlive.com.



Contact:

Kim Taylor-DiLeva

Host/Founder, Writing for Children Live

6 Shereen Lane

Latham, NY 12110

518-438-8036

kim@writingforchildrenlive.com

www.writingforchildrenlive.com