16 Years Old Author Publishes First Book

“One day I said "Why not?" and just sat, and began writing,” said Aziz.



Dragon Empire is a fantasy fiction, action adventure for young adults.



John and Grace are normal New York City kids who are suddenly transported to a world run by seven dragons. When the Dark Dragon rises to power, it is up to John and Grace to restore the world to a harmonious balance of peace.



“It took me a year, but I persevered and wrote something to be proud of,” Aziz continued.



The book has a large cast of characters, combat, discoveries, supernatural suspense and of course, lots of dragons. John and Grace have to navigate a complicated series of trials and tasks to fulfill the prophesies.



“It is more than just a story about restoring harmony and peace; it is also a story of growing up, transitioning to adulthood and learning about what is important to each other. After all, the two siblings have to work together to achieve goals in the book,” Aziz said.



Dragon Empire would make a great Christmas gift for the avid reader in the family, and the themes are not limited to youth, but anyone who enjoys a great story.



To learn more about Aziz’ book or how to order visit his Amazon page at: http://www.amazon.com/-/e/B00AML3162 or his full book description at https://www.createspace.com/4064884



