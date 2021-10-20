1,600 US Trucking Jobs Lost in September

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2021 -- The trucking industry is facing some serious challenges today and this has recently been thrown under the spotlight as it was revealed that the for-hire trucking industry lost 1,600 jobs in September. However, despite the fact that this seems like bad news the Labor Department revealed that a much bigger drop was in fact expected and these figures are not the worst projected. The loss of jobs in the trucking industry comes as transit, warehousing and courier employment experienced a significant upward spike. In September, for example, warehousing employment rose for the fourth straight month adding more than 27,000 jobs. The increase in the number of couriers on the roads can be seen in the demand for courier insurance, which rose by 50% between 2019 and 2020. In the same time period courier deliveries of goods, takeaways etc. rose by 347%. So, while the logistics sector is clearly experiencing change, there are still positive spikes taking place.



As a logistics recruitment agency with a history that stretches back to 2008, DSJ Global has been present for the evolution of the market in the USA. The firm has a wealth of experience supporting organizations and individuals in navigating the waves of change, providing expert guidance as a logistics recruitment agency and also in areas such as procurement, technical operations and supply chain roles. DSJ Global has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years, as well as a network of vital contacts at enterprises across the sector. Every time, the focus is on streamlining the process of recruitment to make it more effective and drive positive outcomes for all those involved. That requires a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that the team is able to tailor to each individual situation. Nationwide coverage includes a wide range of locations across the country, such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco.



It's not just in the USA where DSJ Global has significant influence as a logistics recruitment agency. The firm is also part of a team of over 1,000 international talent professionals, which provides vital global links and a genuinely broad perspective. It is also the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International Group, which operates across six countries. Key to the way that DSJ Global has been able to deliver for clients and candidates has been the investment that the firm makes internally. Consultants receive ongoing training and work with best-in-class technology and strategies, not just to ensure standards remain high, but to boost confidence too. As a logistics recruitment agency - and hiring specialist across all key areas of end-to-end supply chain - DSJ Global is able to offer many different opportunities today, including roles such as Infrastructure & IT Manager, Transportation Manager and Procurement Analyst.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about DSJ Global logistics recruitment agency visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1,000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.