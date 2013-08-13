Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- The 17 Day Diet is similar to Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet in that both diets promote good food choices and healthy eating habits. The major distinction is that the 17 Day Diet offers generic menus that each patient must follow while Diet Doc combines the powerful hCG hormone with tailor made diet plans that are customized to each patient’s specific situation. Each diet is uniquely designed with no two diet plans being the same. Because Diet Doc’s personally designed hCG diet plans incorporate a wide range of delicious and nutritious meal ideas, clients maintain interest and, with the quickly noticeable weight loss, motivation is never a problem.



During the first cycle of the 17-day diet, clients are instructed to drink lemon-flavored hot water followed by 8 glasses of water daily. All carbohydrates are prohibited. During this cycle, the patient may experience extreme fatigue and hunger. In comparison, clients that follow Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans are not generally reporting side effects, including fatigue and between meal cravings because the company’s 100% pure prescription hCG is enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12 while also capable of naturally suppressing the appetite.



At Diet Doc, patients who are committed to losing unhealthy and unwanted excess weight must successfully complete a medical evaluation during a free physician consultation, conducted from the patient’s home via telephone or Skype. Upon approval, patients will follow the uniquely designed and personalized diet plans coupled with the administration of medically supervised prescription hCG. This powerful combination stimulates the brain to target and release stored fat to be released into the bloodstream and burned as the body’s primary source of energy.



Benefiting from decades of scientific research, Diet Doc has created an extremely successful modern day version of the 1950s hCG diet, providing each dieter with nutritious meal plans that are tailor made and specific to their personal bodily needs. This newly refined version of the original hCG diet plan encourages patients to enjoy up to 1250 delicious calories per day with the administration of prescription hCG. Patients are asked to refrain from any strenuous exercise during dieting, eliminating diet plateau and grueling trips to the gym.



In addition to powerful 100% pure hCG, Diet Doc offers an impressive collection of essential vitamin and mineral supplements and diet pills, as well as a delicious collection of healthy diet foods and snacks. To ensure the safest and most successful experience for each patient, all prescription products are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the U.S. using the highest quality standards. Pure prescription hCG cannot be found on store shelves and is available to patients by prescription only.



Unlike the 17-Day diet, Diet Doc’s board certified doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are a phone call or an email away and eager to lend personalized and unlimited support, encouragement and guidance during each patient’s transition into a future of improved health by losing excess weight.



Diet Doc has become the most trusted and reliable prescription hCG diet plan fast weight loss company in the country by personalizing each patient’s diet experience, providing only the purest form of prescription hCG, monitoring and medically supervising each patient’s journey while offering a level of service unsurpassed by competitors.



Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans successfully achieve fast weight loss goals and encourages anyone who wants or must lose unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess weight to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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