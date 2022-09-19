17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on September 19, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 19, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ).



Investors who purchased shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 19, 2022. NASDAQ: YQ stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant 17EdTech's K-12 Academic AST Services would end less than a year after the IPO; (2) as part of its ongoing regulatory efforts, Chinese authorities would imminently curtail and/or end 17EdTech's core business; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



